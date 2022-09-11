COLOMBUS, Ind. — A man from Columbus, Indiana died Saturday after his motorcycle crashed into a passenger vehicle.

According to the Bartholomew County Coroner’s Office, authorities were called around 4:30 p.m. to a stretch of State Road 58 south of Waymansville.

Luis Alberto Martinez Gusman, a 38-year-old from Columbus, was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of the death, the coroner said, was “massive traumatic injuries” caused by the motorcycle crashing into another car.

The investigation into the crash, the coroner said, is being handled by the county sheriff’s department.