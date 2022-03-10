BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A Columbus man is dead following a three-vehicle accident that left him trapped under his pickup truck after his vehicle was struck and rolled onto its side.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday at approximately 7:31 a.m. on N. State Road 46 just south of the intersection with State Road 9 near the town of Hope.

Investigators said the deceased — identified as Kevin Burton, 50, of Columbus — was driving his pickup southbound on State Road 46 when an SUV crossed the centerline and struck both Burton and a third vehicle that was traveling in front of Burton’s pickup.

After being struck, Burton’s pickup was said to have come to rest upon its side with Burton trapped underneath. Police said Burton passed away from his injuries after police arrived on scene.

The 32-year-old driver of the SUV that crossed the centerline for unknown reasons was flown by helicopter to a hospital, but police stated the driver’s injuries are unknown. The driver traveling in front of Burton was not injured, police said.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.