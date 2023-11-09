COLUMBUS, Ind. — Employees at a Columbus factory have been evacuated after acid was spilled inside a building on Thursday morning, authorities said.

According to the Columbus Fire Department, firefighters were called to Rightway Fasteners Inc., located at 7945 S International Drive in Columbus, after 10 a.m. on reports of an acid spill inside the factory.

The fire department said the building was evacuated as a precaution. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters and Rightway safety personnel are working to clean the spill, according to the fire department.