INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in years, both the Colts and the Pacers are giving fans a reason to cheer in January.

The Colts face off against the Houston Texans at 8:15 p.m. Saturday night. The winner of the primetime matchup will punch their ticket to the playoffs.

”It’s a must-win game,” said Colts fan Luke Grayson. “It’s going to be a playoff atmosphere here in Indianapolis.”

The Colts are winners of six of their last eight games. A win would catapult the Colts to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 when Philip Rivers was at quarterback.

”We’re just pretty excited to finally have a chance to get into the playoffs and have a winning season,” said Debby Harvey, a member of the Blue Crew.

A night game also means a whole day of tailgating for the most dedicated fans.

”Starting tomorrow afternoon, the lot across the street is going to fill up with the Blue Crew fans, Colts fans, we’ve got fans coming from out of town,” Harvey said.

Despite injury after injury this season, fans we talked to said the team stuck together. A testament to the players and coaches.

”People have stepped up when they needed to,” Grayson said. “When Johnathan Taylor got hurt, Zach Moss stepped up. When Anthony Richardson went out, Minshew stepped up.”

Just a few blocks away from Lucas Oil Stadium, the Pacers tip off against their conference rival the Boston Celtics. As of Friday afternoon, the Pacers are riding a five-game win streak and still hot from the momentum of an in-season tournament championship game run.

Pacers fans told us they haven’t been this excited for a team since the Reggie Miller days. The Pacers are currently 5th in the Eastern Conference with hopes of ending a playoff drought.

Their winning ways have reinvigorated fans, much to the delight of bar owners in Indy.

”We are always busy for Pacers games and we have some of the best fans in here loving that the Pacers are doing good,” said Carrie Pietz, general manager of the BullDog Bar and Lounge in Broad Ripple.

With both games happening within an hour and a half of each other, Pietz expects a lot of fans to head to bars to make sure they don’t miss any part of either game.

”It’s kind of the best of both worlds,” Pietz said. “So they can root for that team and then look up there and see their other favorite team playing.”

Pietz said she expects fans to show up early to get a spot.

No matter how Saturday goes for either team, fans tell us they’re excited for the future of bother franchises.