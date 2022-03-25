INDIANAPOLIS — Over the summer, the NCAA lifted a ban on collegiate student-athletes profiting off their name, image and likeness (NIL).

Student-athletes can now make money for things like endorsements, sponsorships, appearances, memorabilia, podcasts and more under the NIL compliance that started in July.

This March Madness tournament is the first one where players can monetize off their successes, and some have already begun cashing in, including at least one local athlete.

If a college athlete lives in a state where NIL legislation has been passed, they can profit from their name, image or likeness according to state law. But if they’re in a state where there is no NIL law, like Indiana, the individual school must come up with its own policy for athletes to follow.

Larry DeGaris, co-director of the Center for Sports Sponsorship at the University of Indianapolis, said he believes NIL is a “great improvement” over the way things were previously, but that it is not a huge boom financially for student-athletes.

“The college athletes, they’re not going to get rich from this, but they will earn money and get valuable experience, so I think it’s a positive development,” said DeGaris, who believes more than anything, this is a learning experience for all involved.

“It’s not so much that the individual deals are big, as the collective phenomenon is,” said DeGaris.

Some stars have had a chance to shine during this year’s NCAA tournament, including one from the Hoosier state, who emerged during a moment that would soon become one of the most memorable during the first round.

“The big winner for NIL in March Madness seems to be that Indiana cheerleader that unstuck the ball,” said DeGaris. “I think it just points to the reality that NIL is and that NIL’s, because it’s college athletes and college-age level, NIL’s primarily driven by social media.”

DeGaris is talking about Indiana University cheerleader Cassidy Cerny, who with the help of her base, or stunting partner, Nathan Paris, rescued a ball stuck behind the backboard during a game against St. Mary’s on the road.

The shining moment happened during the second half of IU’s loss to St. Mary’s, when the ball getting stuck behind the backboard brought a temporary stop to the game.

Players tried to dislodge it by sticking the handle of a mop into the gap, but despite the 6’10” frame of St. Mary’s Matthias Tass, it wouldn’t reach. A referee then retrieved a chair and tried the same thing with the mop handle. It was Cerny and Paris who stepped in to save the day.

The viral moment took Twitter and other social media sites by storm and eventually, led to Cerny’s NIL deal with clothing company Breaking T.

“The cheerleader saves the day,” the shirt reads. It’s inspired by the announcer’s call of the moment during the broadcast.

“The things that have potential to go viral on social media are ones that are gonna attract interest from potential NIL partners,” said DeGaris.

Alex Janeczek, co-owner of The Shop, agrees.

“It’s almost like going viral. You have to kind of strike while the iron is hot for some of these athletes,” he said. “Right now with people like Saint Peter’s, they’ve got kind of a small window to capitalize on their newfound fame, which is kind of cool.”

The 15th-seeded Peacocks took home the win over Kentucky during the NCAA tournament in Indianapolis, and guard Doug Edert, who scored 20 points in the game, inked his own NIL deal with Buffalo Wild Wings amid the recent success.

Outside of the NCAA tournament, DeGaris and Janeczek said NIL has been a great educational and learning experience for all involved.

“We jumped on pretty quick that night actually, not knowing what it would be, what it would become,” said Janeczek. “We worked with a lot of athletes at Purdue and IU and Butler, a few athletes at the local level who have moved on.”

Janeczek said they’ve made tee-shirts, worked out licensing deals where they market and sell the shirts, and the student-athlete gets a cut. Aside from marketing their product on social media, Janeczek said there isn’t much work in it for the student-athlete.

He said they’ve seen mixed results depending on how well an athlete is doing.

“If you’re not doing well, people don’t want to buy your merchandise. That’s not exclusive with NIL deals. It works with Colts gear, Pacers gear. If your team’s doing well, sales go up,” said Janeczek.

Both Janeczek and DeGaris believe NIL deals are a great educational opportunity for students and schools and will benefit the student-athletes involved in more ways than one.

“Really more than anything, it’s an educator, it’s a great learning experience, so they have an opportunity to go basically kind of into business for themselves, create a personal brand, market themselves,” said DeGaris.

“It’s great real-life experience and I’m glad they’re allowing the athletes to do it because that’s the point of college, to educate yourself and get ready for the next level,” Janeczek said. “It’s a great tool for people on both sides to kind of educate themselves on a real life, kind of like a learning lab.”

How do student-athletes work to protect themselves as they enter into these new endeavors?

“The responsibility is going to fall on the NCAA and mostly individual schools, which from what I’ve seen have done an excellent job in training and preparing student both for the potential and for the potential exploitation,” said DeGaris. “Of course, ultimately, college students are adults, so ultimately the responsibility is going to fall on them.

“The school is obviously going to play a vital role in coaching students on how to get involved and how to protect themselves and their interests because this is long term future because the internet’s forever,” DeGaris added.

Some schools, like Purdue University, are providing an opportunity in partnership with Altius Sports Partners to educate student-athletes and staff how to best develop and manage NIL opportunities moving forward.

One important element to NIL deals is that student-athletes will need to pay taxes on the money they’ve earned on these.

So, while the new NIL ruling will unquestionably open the doors to new opportunities for student-athletes to capitalize on their brand, experts encourage those involved to become educated on how they’re structured, the contracts involved and knowing what will need to be paid in taxes.

Whether these endorsement deals, clothing partnerships and other opportunities will change the atmosphere of collegiate sports still remains unclear as the policy is in its infancy, but both DeGaris and Janeczek believe the opportunity is opening new doors for collegiate athletes.

“When the legal decision first came down, there was a tremendous amount of buzz, like this is going to be a game changer and everything’s going to be different, and that hasn’t been realized. That doesn’t mean it won’t reach that in the future,” said DeGaris. “That all depends on how it’s managed and I feel like the cautious approach that both ends have taken is the judicious decision.”

“There’s no reason for either side to rush into it. Brands have been slow to engage, now it’s starting to open up and you’re starting to see how to put this plan in place,” said DeGaris.

Janeczek said, “It’s been kind of fun, I think we’ve learned a lot and going into next year I think we’ll approach it differently, but it looks like it’s here to stay.”