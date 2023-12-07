INDIANAPOLIS — A local organization is putting forward a bold, new plan to dramatically overhaul the interstates around downtown Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has acknowledged that those sections of I-70 and I-65 are nearing the end of their time and will need to be completely rebuilt.

The Rethink 65-70 Coalition is proposing that when the interstates are rebuilt, they be recessed, meaning below street level. Currently the interstates are elevated above city streets.

The coalition released new renderings on Wednesday showing what that change would look like.

Northwest I-65 Before and After

“We can shape our future by how we rebuild the interstates,” said Brenda Freije, the coalition’s president and CEO.

The renderings came after a comprehensive study commissioned by the coalition. That study looked into the feasibility and cost of recessing or lowering the interstates compared to just rebuilding them as they currently are.

The study found that recessing the interstates would be more complex; however, it would have better safety performance and environmental impact.

“On the expanded criteria, the livability, the reconnecting of communities and all of that that’s where the recessed option really excelled,” Freije said.

Freije said the study found it would cost 25 percent more to build the recessed interstates, but they take up less land and she said the state could make up the cost difference.

“It’s new land created that can then be used for development and then that then generates tax revenues and there’s value capture mechanisms that could cover the [difference] between the rebuild as is and rebuild recessed,” Freije said.

The plan also includes several caps over the interstate which are essentially sections of reclaimed land that can be built on.

The City of Dallas constructed Klyde-Warren Park over its recessed interstate.

Klyde-Warren Park

The concept is far from a new idea. Cincinnati recessed a section of I-71 through its downtown in the 1990s.

“We are going to be making decisions in the next few years about what gets built and that will be there for the next 50 to 60 [years],” Freije said.

The coalition also hopes a recessed highway will reconnect the city. During the original construction of the interstates, thousands of people were displaced. The coalition says their concept would reconnect some of those communities.

INDOT has been asking for community input on the rebuilding of the interstates as part its PROPEL project. The coalition has been working with INDOT and will submit its plans and renderings to them.

You can find more information on the project at Rethink 65-70 Coalition’s website.

North Section:

North Section Before and After

South Section:

South Section Before and After