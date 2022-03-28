PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A deadly weekend crash on the offramp of Interstate 70 in Plainfield has claimed the life of a Cloverdale High School senior and injured two other juveniles who were in the same vehicle.

According to the Plainfield Police Department, the crash occurred on Saturday at approximately 2 p.m. at the intersection of State Road 267 and the offramp for eastbound I-70.

Investigation indicated a red 2003 Ford F250 pickup had been traveling southbound on 267 when a blue 2006 Volkswagen coming off I-70 entered the intersection at the same time as the pickup and the two vehicles collided. The Volkswagen was being driven by an unidentified juvenile, police said, while the pickup was driven by a 56-year-old from Mooresville.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the accident and why both vehicles were in the intersection at the same time.

Police said 18-year-old Sydney Willis, a senior at Cloverdale High School, was in the front passenger seat of the Volkswagen at the time of the accident. Another juvenile was in the rear seat. Willis was transported to Eskenazi Hospital after the accident. Eskenazi officials confirmed Willis passed away from her injuries on Monday afternoon.

Police said both the juvenile driver of the Volkswagen and the rear seat juvenile passenger were transported to Riley Hospital as a result of the crash. Police did not release the severity of the juveniles’ injuries.

The driver of the F250 pickup was also taken to a hospital for treatment, according to authorities. His injuries were said to be minor.