INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Indianapolis Park Rangers now have the ability to enforce city rules in University Park.

A new agreement between the city of Indianapolis and the Indiana War Memorials Commission hands over management of the greenspace at the corner of New York and Pennsylvania to the city.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said IMPD previously did not have the authority to enforce rules in the park since it is state property.

“So nothing really was being done, this allows us now to better regulate the activities at University Park,” Hogsett said.

Since University Park is now considered a city park, that means new rules will be enforced.

Indy Parks rules include the following:

Use of alcohol and controlled substances is not permitted

Park hours are dawn to dusk

Parking is permitted only in designated areas, vehicles prohibited on grass

All animals must be on a leash

No discharge of weapons allowed in park

Permits required for special events

IMPD has also added a mobile security camera to the edge of the park near the Vermont St. sidewalk.

Neighbors are glad for more oversight. Mary Ann Sullivan and her husband Brian said there have been violence issues at the park.

“We’ve had to call 911, I don’t even know how many times, for fighting, for people with large knives,” Mary Ann said.

The Sullivans said unregulated food distributions for people who are experiencing homelessness have also led to problems before, as well.

”There’s been a regular kind of unregulated food distribution here that attracts very large numbers of people to get the food and that always leads to problems of fighting, related problem with drug usage and people acting out,” said Brian.

They’re concerned these food giveaways don’t come with necessary steps to keep those getting food safe and keep the neighborhood around the food giveaways clean.

In May of 2022, a woman was stabbed to death in the park. The woman’s mother said the victim was volunteering to help feed people at the park, at the time.

Neighbors hope to see more resources for the people who are experiencing homelessness in the park.

”I don’t know what the answer is but it’s one we all have to own,” Brian said. “And having supportive housing and having a place where people who have mental health issues can go get mental health help, people who have addiction issues can go get help with addiction.”

The Hogsett administration said the recently announced Downtown Collaborative Initiative is investing more than $650,000 to increase direct outreach to people experiencing homelessness in downtown.

This funding will help to create a team of six full-time outreach specialists and put more money into the IMPD Homeless Unit. Altogether, the partnership is 18 months long and will focus on connecting people experiencing homelessness with interim and permanent housing, and wrap around services.