INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, the City of Indianapolis announced its plan to turn the historic Drake building — once a luxury apartment complex that opened nearly 100 years ago — into affordable housing for Indianapolis residents.

The Drake, located at 3060 N. Meridian Street, is an eight-story apartment building that was constructed between 1928 and 1929. In its prime, the Drake housed 26 luxury apartments before deteriorating over the decades until it became vacant in 2016.

In 2019, the Drake was designated as an Indianapolis Historic Landmark by the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission.

“The acquisition of the Drake is not merely an investment. It represents a commitment to honor the past, celebrate our city’s legacy, and create affordable housing,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

The City of Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development paid $1,015,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase the Drake from the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The purchase resolved a lawsuit between the city and the Children’s Museum.

“We’re moving forward with a plan to preserve and restore the Drake’s historical significance to the community and expand opportunities for Indianapolis residents along a transit corridor,” Hogsett said. “The future of this site holds unlimited potential.”

The city said the acquisition of the Drake is part of its ongoing priority to develop housing along transit corridors. The Children’s Museum will participate in the restoration and redevelopment of the Drake and will sit on a review board along with other community stakeholders, the City of Indianapolis said.