INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with the office of Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Monday that the city of Indianapolis will partner with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development to help address issues within the Indianapolis Housing Agency.

According to a news release from Hogsett’s office, the partnership will help address financial and structural issues within the agency, the independent local housing agency serving Indianapolis and Marion County. HUD and the city sent a letter to IHA on Monday that let them know the two entities plan to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA).

This agreement, according to the release, is expected to outline the roles and responsibilities of the city, HUD and IHA through a reorganization and reconstitution of the oversight, management and daily operations of the IHA.

“I want to thank HUD for their collaboration as we have sought to improve the operations of IHA,” Hogsett said in the release. “My office first approached HUD late last year requesting permission to play a more active role in the restructure and modernization of the Indianapolis Housing Agency. We have continued to press forward with our discussions with HUD leadership, and we’re optimistic they will conclude before the end of the year.”

According to the release, the next steps are to finalize the agreement and procure a third-party consultant to evaluate the results of a recent HUD review and IHA’s oversight, management and operations.

Officials said no changes on the status of IHA tenants is to be expected under the CEA. Residents are asked to use the same resources to pay rent, request maintenance and submit applications.

“The City and HUD are optimistic about the outcome of this process and are committed to protecting the assets within the IHA’s/Insight’s control,” the letter reads. “The overarching purpose of this process is to ensure more transparency, enhanced property management, and improved experiences for IHA/Insight families as well as preserving affordable housing options for Indianapolis residents. It is with that purpose in mind that the City and HUD are acting swiftly and decisively to support the IHA.”