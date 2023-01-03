A Chick-fil-A logo is seen on a takeout bag at a restaurant in Bethesda, Maryland, in 2012. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/GettyImages)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Chick-fil-A located in the Circle Centre Mall closed up shop at the end of the year, according to Indianapolis Business Journal.

The Chick-fil-A had been located in the mall’s third-floor food court but greeted customers of the new year with a “thank you” sign and an empty counter. IBJ reports the popular chicken restaurant ceased operations on Dec. 31 following “20 years of happy memories and service.”

After the closure, only seven restaurants remain on the third-floor food court of Circle Centre Mall.

IBJ stated attempts to reach Chick-fil-A about the closure were unsuccessful.

The location within the Circle Centre Mall opened in October 2002. In August 2022, Chick-fil-A opened a new downtown location less than a block from the mall at 10 E. Washington Street.