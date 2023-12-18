(WEHT) – Christmas brings with it many traditions, and one of them is a favorite Christmas movie.

From Home Alone to A Christmas Story, everyone has their favorite movie to watch during the season, and a study conducted by CSGOLuck used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of searches from more than 180 Christmas movies to determine Indiana’s favorite.

Listed below are five of Indiana’s favorite Christmas movies and the average number of monthly searches:

5. Scrooged – 1,880

4. Elf – 2,245

3. Bad Santa – 2,383

2. The Holiday – 2,751

1. It’s a Wonderful Life – 4,753

As a whole, below are ten of America’s favorite Christmas movies:

10. Last Holiday – 48,529

9. Arthur Christmas – 48,532

8. Fred Claus – 50,290

7. The Night Before – 69,351

6. Scrooged – 86,694

5. Little Women – 100,898

4. Bad Santa – 112,517

3. Elf – 118,774

2. The Holiday – 156,644

1. It’s a Wonderful Life – 221,818

For a full list, click here.