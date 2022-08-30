Indianapolis Chipotle fans are getting a rare taste of a new menu item.

The chain’s new Chicken Al Pastor dish is being tested at 25 participating Chipotle restaurants in the Indianapolis area. It’s also being offered at nearly 70 locations in the Denver area.

Indy and Denver are currently the only two test markets for the new menu item, which is available only for a limited time. According to Chipotle, the dish “features the bold yet balanced flavor of spicy adobo, achiote, morita peppers, pineapple, cilantro and fresh lime juice.”

Chipotle will listen to customer feedback on Chicken Al Pastor before deciding on a national rollout.

To celebrate, the chain is offering a $0 delivery fee on Chicken Al Pastor orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com. The orders must be for at least $10; the deal is good from Sept. 6 through Sept. 11.