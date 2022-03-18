INDIANAPOLIS — A child is dead after police say he was hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis Friday morning.

IMPD East District officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Yorkshire Court (near 21st and Post) around 7:30 a.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Police learned the person hit was a boy who was a student at Lakeside Elementary. He was born in 2015 and was either 6 or 7 years old. He was declared deceased at the scene.

We were initially told the driver stayed on scene and was processed for a blood draw, but IMPD’s Samone Burris says police are not ruling out the possibility of this being a hit-and-run.

The child was struck near a bus stop by Warren Harbor Apartments, and it’s possible other children may have seen the boy getting hit.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Lakeside Elementary released the following statement:

This morning, Friday, Mar. 18, a Lakeside Elementary student was struck by a vehicle while waiting at the bus stop, resulting in his death. We are working closely with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department as additional details develop. This is a great loss for our entire Warren Township School family, and our sincere condolences go out to the family of this child. The district is presently focused on providing additional support and resources needed by our students and staff. Additional guidance counselors will be at Lakeside Elementary to help students, staff, and families deal with this tragic loss.

This is one of several deadly traffic incidents in the CBS4 viewing area Friday morning. One person was killed earlier in a crash on Keystone Parkway in Carmel, and a 15-year-old was killed on Rockville Road in a crash.