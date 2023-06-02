Red helicopter of air ambulance isolated on blue sky background. Detail of the helicopter blades. Cornwall, UK

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A child is seriously injured after police say he was struck by a vehicle while checking his mailbox along S.R. 135.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred at 9 a.m. Thursday morning, when a 9-year-old boy was attempting to cross S.R. 135 after checking his mailbox. Sheriff Brent Miller said the boy crossed the road and was attempting to return when he was struck by a northbound 2022 Lincoln Navigator driven by an 81-year-old Medora man.

Sheriff Miller said the boy was flown to Norton’s Children’s Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“This was a very unfortunate accident,” Miller said. “Our prayers are with all parties involved in this tragedy.”

The incident caused the closure of S.R. 135 for approximately four hours.

No charges have been filed at this time, but Miller said the incident remains under investigation. He thanked Washington County EMS, Jefferson and Monroe Township Volunteer Fire Departments, and Indiana State Police for assisting on scene.