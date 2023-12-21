KOKOMO, Ind. — A statement released by Chick-fil-A, Inc. has confirmed a new location that’s being pursued in the Kokomo area.

In Thursday’s statement the company said, “While we are still early in the process, Chick-fil-A is happy to share that we are actively pursuing our first location in the Kokomo area.”

Chick-fil-A also explained officials are working through the approval process and are excited about the prospect of joining the community.

Each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80 to 120 new jobs in the area, according to the company.

The chicken restaurant finished their statement, stating, “We look forward to the opportunity to serve new guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality.”

FOX59/CBS4 also obtained the zoning variance documents from the city of Kokomo.

The restaurant is set to be located off the 1800 block of East Markland Avenue if approved.

The documents also included pictures/renderings of the planned location and where the restaurant would sit after construction:

Proposed variance plan for Kokomo Chick-fil-A location (December 2023)

The Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a meeting at the city hall on Jan. 2, 2024 at 5 p.m. The variance request will go before the board then.

Chick-fil-A will also need an approved development plan from the city before construction can begin.