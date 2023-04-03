BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – A Chicago woman was injured after being hit by a vehicle Friday night in Bartholomew County.

According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded before 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of N. U.S 31 and W. Market Place Drive.

They found 37-year-old Ashley Johnson of Chicago was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of US 31 when a vehicle hit her.

Johnson suffered head and leg injuries. She was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.