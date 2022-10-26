OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Hoosier hospitality was on full display in January, and now the Indy’s hosting of the College Football Playoff National Championship is getting special recognition.

The 2022 CFP National Championship was named the Best Collegiate Event this year by SportsTravel Magazine.

The publication’s annual awards honor the best events, venue and host city in the sports-event industry.

“We are proud this event created a lasting, positive impact on our community and excited that it now leaves behind a legacy in the sports events industry as well,” said Susan Baughman, president of the Indianapolis Host Committee. “It’s an honor to receive the SportsTravel award and further confirms Indy’s ability to put on world-class sporting events that create memorable fan experiences for visitors and residents alike.”

The game, held in Indianapolis on January 10, included several days of events across the city leading up to the championship. It also marked the first time the game was held in a cold-weather city.

Pictured: Ryan Allen Hall, senior director of public events and partnerships for the College Football Playoff & Susan Baughman, president of the Indianapolis Host Committee.

Other finalists for the award included the 2021 Duke’s Mayo Classic in Charlotte, NC, the 2022 MEAC Indoor Track & Field Championships in Virginia Beach, VA, the 2022 NCAA Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, OK and the 2022 NJCAA Division I Basketball Championship in Hutchinson, KS.

“The SportsTravel Awards recognize the stars of the sports-event industry,” said Jason Gewirtz, vice president of the Sports Division of Northstar Travel Group, which publishes SportsTravel magazine and organizes the TEAMS Conference & Expo. “As events began to come back in 2022, we were thrilled to see hundreds of worthy events nominated for this year’s awards. The winners in each category exemplify everything that we love about the sports-event industry and underscore the resiliency and power of the sports-related travel market.”