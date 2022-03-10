INDIANAPOLIS – March is Disability Awareness Month. Dozens of schools in central Indiana are using this time to celebrate the unique abilities of people with disabilities.

Teachers call this a vital program to stop bullying. They look forward to it because they see how it resonates with kids and teaches them that even if someone has a disability, they shouldn’t be treated differently.

Down syndrome is an important part of who Megan Dueringer is, but it’s not her full identity.

Her sister, Stephanie Truscott, asked her in front of a group of 5th graders at Spring Mill Elementary in Washington Township: “Megan, how would you like to be treated by other people?”

Megan responded, “With respect!”

These students are learning that they have a lot in common with Megan. They had the chance to listen and ask questions.

“Even though somebody is different that they still deserve respect and still deserve a chance to do whatever it is they want to do. I think these kids have learned that message,” said Truscott.

It’s a partnership with the Joseph Maley Foundation. All month, there are puppet shows, creative activities, reading, and speakers, like Megan, to show kids to never judge a book by its cover.

“I think she’s a cool person,” said one 5th grader.

The disability awareness program is a yearly staple in more than 50 greater Indianapolis schools. By celebrating differences at a young age, organizers hope it will make not only our schools a safer place, but our city more inclusive.

“We can make Indianapolis a place that’s more welcoming, where all people belong, and all people have a voice,” said Erica Christie, the director of Education for the Joseph Maley Foundation

Ghirmay Alazar, the Director of Student Services for MSD Washington Township added, “At the end of the day, we’re all humans – ability or disability.”

Programs for elementary and middle schools will continue through March. There are opportunities for family presentations through the Joseph Maley Foundation.