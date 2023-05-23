COLUMBUS, Ind. — Central Indiana police are investigating after 4 people were shot Tuesday night at a park in Bartholomew County.

The Columbus Police Department said officers were called around 7:35 p.m. to the 2500 block of Lincoln Park Drive for a person shot.

Upon arrival, CPD Lt. Matt Harris said officers found that four people were shot in Lincoln Park.

One of the victims, Lt. Harris said, was lifelined to an Indianapolis hospital for their injuries. The other three victims were taken to local hospitals.

Lt. Harris said that the status of all four victims is not known, but that all four are expected to survive.

CPD was not immediately able to provide any information on the age or gender of the victims.

Lt. Harris added around 8:40 p.m. that no suspects are in custody at this time.