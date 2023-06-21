A mugshot of Ja’Shon Burks, the Indiana man charged with felony child seduction and sexual battery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A total of eight victims are listed in court docs filed against a former Lafayette high school teacher who has been arrested on 15 counts of child seduction and sexual battery.

Ja’Shon Burks is charged with 15 felony counts, including 11 counts of child seduction and four counts of sexual battery in Tippecanoe County, according to our news partner WLFI. Burks, WLFI reports, is a former Lafayette Jefferson High School teacher and choir director.

Ja’Shone Burks mugshot

A probable cause affidavit for Burks’ arrest obtained by WLFI shows quotes from Lafayette Police Detective Kent Hesher regarding the investigation into the former high school instructor.

Det. Hesher told Tippecanoe County court officials that LPD began investigating Burks on Sept. 28, 2022, after police received a tip that a Lafayette School Corporation employee was sexually harassing and abusing female students.

Soon, officers conducted interviews with multiple students who described Burks touching their legs, inner thighs, buttocks, breasts and undergarments both under and over their clothing.

Some victims said Burks would often ask them when they turned 18 and that the teacher said he would leave his wife for them.

One student said “During a group activity with students in January [2022], Burks went into detail about his sex life and discussed being in an orgy, making girls orgasm, having anal sex, and using drugs,” according to court documents obtained by WLFI.

Upon further investigation, court docs show that LPD found school security footage that showed Burks touching a female student on her leg, shoulders, back and thighs near her buttocks.

However, court docs show that incidents of sexual battery occurred off-campus too.

One student told police that while opening up to Burks about issues with her parents during a school field trip, the teacher said she was beautiful while rubbing her upper thigh. The victim told detectives that Burks then slid his hand up her thigh and then touched her crotch outside of her pants.

According to WLFI, a total of eight students who shared similar stories of harassment and battery from Burks are listed in the affidavit.

Burks, WLFI reports, was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on Wednesday morning. He faces 11 counts of child seduction and four counts of sexual battery.

Our partners at WLFI News 18 report that the Lafayette School Corporation has not responded to requests for comment as of 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Our news partners in Lafayette, WLFI News 18, contributed words and information to this report.