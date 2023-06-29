INDIANAPOLIS – Guests can hoop it with a variety of activities at this year’s Indiana State Fair.

The theme for the 166th edition of the annual event is basketball. Gov. Eric Holcomb and other officials announced the theme last winter on the basketball court at the governor’s residence.

Fairgoers will find several experiences and exhibits dedicated to Indiana’s rich basketball tradition. They’ll get to see the 1951 Chevy driven by Gene Hackman’s Norman Dale in the seminal basketball movie Hoosiers, experience an immersive exhibit from the Indiana Pacers, test their skills in a roundball-centric theme park and much more.

Hoopfest/via Indiana State Fair

Indiana Pacers exhibit/via Indiana State Fair

Hoopfest/via Indiana State Fair

Hoopfest/via Indiana State Fair

The Indiana State Fair is rooted in Indiana’s history with agriculture, and organizers said basketball is inextricably tied to that tradition. The game grew in popularity because it was affordable; the playing season centered around the planting and harvest season.

The Indiana State Fairgrounds first opened in 1892—the same year basketball was introduced in Indiana. Over the years, the Indiana Farmers Coliseum has made its share of hoops history, having hosted high school championships, the ABA-era Pacers, All-Star Games and more. The coliseum is currently home to IUPUI Men’s Basketball and the Horizon League Basketball Championships.

Here’s a look at some of the basketball-themed activities guests will find at this year’s fair:

HOOPFEST Outdoor Amusement Park Including full size regulation court with tournaments, kids camps, coaches chats, etc.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment Immersive Exhibit

Land of Legends: Indiana’s Basketball Legacy, in partnership with Indiana Basketball Hall of

Fame

Space Ham: An Augmented Reality Experience

1951 Chevy, Gene Hackman’s car from movie HOOSIERS on display

18 Basketball Stories curated for 18 days of the Indiana State Fair Celebrating the people, the places and the purpose of the game!

The Evolution of the Game Exhibit

The 6th Man Exhibit: Agriculture & Basketball

Hoosier Hardwood Photo Project: A Journey to Indiana’s Historical High School Gyms

From Trees to Tip-Off Attraction: Indiana Hardwoods & the Game

Chuck Taylor and Indiana Basketball Exhibit with the Indiana Historical Society

Cultural art installations celebrations basketball Including sneaker & custom Backboard Art installation



You can learn more about the basketball exhibits at the Indiana State Fair’s website. This year’s fair runs from July 28 through Aug. 20. It’s closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.