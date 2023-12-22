INDIANAPOLIS — “It feels surreal”

That was Dee Valladares’ overall feeling after she was crowned “Sole Survivor” on Wednesday’s finale of the 45th season of Survivor on CBS.

Valladares took her alliance, and “showmance,” with Austin Li Coon, as well as Jake O’Kane to the end and won the season after her third immunity challenge win.

“I’m still in shock,” Valladares told CBS4 Anchor Melissa Crash after the finale. “Watching it back, I still felt like I was on the island.”

Ultimately, Valladares said she was grateful for her time on the show. Before the season, she said her approach was to have fun and form alliances that would last through the entire game. This approach is what Valladares did with her “Reba” tribe from the start of the season, stating the tribe “cracked the code.”

Take a look above at the full interview with Valladares and find out more about her relationships with Li Coon, as well as her other “Reba” tribe members, like Julie Alley.