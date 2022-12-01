BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The pharmaceutical company Catalent is cutting jobs in Bloomington “to match current demands,” a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The Herald Times reports Catalent is cutting 405 Bloomington jobs.

The spokesperson said Catalent’s Bloomington facility produced vaccines during the pandemic and added personnel “at an extraordinary rate to ensure that we could meet our commitments, but now the size and structure of our organization needs to match current demands in order to increase efficiency and cost-effectiveness.”

Catalent said it will offer severance and job transition support to all impacted employees and will work to fit as many employees as possible into other open roles within the network.

“Bloomington remains an important part of Catalent’s global network and long-term growth strategy,” added the spokesperson.

In April, Catalent announced it was investing $350 million into its Bloomington facility and hiring about 1,000 new employees as part of the expansion.