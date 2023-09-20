CASS COUNTY, Ind. — A $1.8 million federal grant will be given to the Cass County Agribusiness Park for road infrastructure upgrades, according to a recent announcement by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

According to a recent news release from the U.S. Department of Commerce, officials said the project is expected to increase business operations to the park and provide continued industrial growth in a region impacted by changes in the energy economy.

“President Biden’s Investing in America agenda is about empowering all communities with the resources they need to lift up working families. That’s precisely what this award will do by helping those impacted by shifts in the energy sector to grow and diversify their economies,” Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said in the release. “This EDA investment in critical road infrastructure will strengthen Cass County Agribusiness Park’s role as an economic driver in the region for decades to come.”

Officials said the investment is expected to be matched with $1.4 million in local funds. The project as a whole is expected to retain more than 200 jobs and generate $68.5 million in private investment. This project was funded through the department’s Assistance to Coal Communities initiative.