INDIANAPOLIS — The case has been dismissed against a former Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer who was accused of taking part in a marijuana grow operation.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, the case against the officer was dismissed due to the court determining that the defendant’s constitutional rights were violated by law enforcement during the search of her home. Evidence from the search therefore could not be used in the case, leading to the decision by the prosecutor’s office to dismiss the case.

IMPD stated the officer is no longer employed with the department but couldn’t add any further clarification at this time.

Previous reports state that the original charges stemmed from an incident on Dec. 27, 2021, when police were called to a home on S. Pasadena Street for a domestic disturbance. The former officer told responding police that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. Court documents reveal that the boyfriend reportedly shouted to officers to check out the back bedroom where marijuana was being grown.

Police checked the bedroom and found a marijuana grow operation with fans, LED lights, an air filtration system and a black tent that contained 18 marijuana plants in different stages of growth, documents said. Police also found suspected psychedelic mushrooms.

Charges were filed against the former officer on March 22 after further investigation had been conducted by IMPD.