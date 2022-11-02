CARROLL COUNTY, Ind.- For more than 5 years, Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby kept a picture of one of the sketches and a printed off screenshot of the Delphi murder suspect on the front of his filing cabinet.

“For me it was a constant reminder,” said Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, Carroll County Sheriff.

Finally, this past week a major break in the Delphi double homicide. Police arrested 50-year-old Richard Allen for the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German. The two girls were killed in February of 2017 along the Monon High Bridge.

“I feel a sigh of relief for, mainly for the families involved and for the community as a whole,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

Allen is being held on two counts of felony murder. He lives in Delphi and all along investigators believed they were searching for a suspect who was local.

“Mainly from the aspect of the area where the crimes were committed and having an idea the topography, layout and geography of that area,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

Allen worked at CVS. You can see the store from the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Leazenby remembers seeing Allen at CVS and having interactions with him. He described Allen as ‘professional.’

“You go to that store to shop, pick up some prescriptions, what have you. To make the connection now, it’s a very unusual feeling,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

Last week when Sheriff Leazenby got word that an arrest was being made in Abby and Libby’s murder, we asked if there was some hesitation of getting his hopes up.

“Based on what the investigators shared with me my answer is no. I felt very confident with what they had gained,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

What linked Allen to the Delphi double homicide? Is there anyone else involved? These are just a couple of the many questions still out there.

“I know people get frustrated with us being tight-lipped and not sharing information but the way the criminal justice system works, the courtroom is the place, the arena for that to be shared in,” said Sheriff Leazenby.

Despite an arrest and the nearly 70,000 tips, investigators are adamant that the work is just getting started. The tip line remains open. If you know anything that can help the case, call (765) 822-3535.