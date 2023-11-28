CARMEL, Ind. — The city council for Carmel is now debating if a new speed limit should be passed into law for the area’s roundabouts.

In this case, 20 miles per hour.

The new ordinance was proposed during a Nov. 20 meeting that would establish the 20 mph speed limit for each of the city’s 150 roundabouts. It has been sent to the council’s finance, utilities and rules committee for more discussion.

The state law doesn’t allow for a speed limit under 20 mph, so Carmel wouldn’t be able to consider a lower speed limit for the roundabouts.

Previous reports showed Carmel’s outgoing Mayor Brainard proposed a 15 mph speed limit on roundabouts in September 2019.

A city engineer at the time claimed it was to standardize.

“We’d like to standardize how we drive through the roundabouts,” said Carmel City Engineer Jeremy Cashman. “With increased speed comes an increased severity of accidents.”

Brainard claimed that he wanted to make the posted suggested limit of 15 mph at the time, enforceable. He believed it would reduce accidents even further. He added the city already has a driving fatality rate that is 14% below the national average.

As of November 2023, the city of Carmel doesn’t have a roundabout speed limit.

According to the Indiana Business Journal, Carmel just opened its two most recent roundabouts in late October and only eight traffic lights remain in the entire city.