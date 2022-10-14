CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing/runaway juvenile.

17-year-old Portia Craig was last seen around 11 p.m. on Oct. 10 in Carmel, police said. Craig is 5’5″ tall, weighs around 100 pounds and has long pink braids and brown eyes.

Craig, CPD said, also has multiple heart tattoos on her forearms and “LOVE” written across her fingers. She is not believed to be in any immediate danger, according to police.

Anyone with information on Craig’s whereabouts are being asked to call CPD Detective Smiley at (317) 819-7212 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317)262-8477 (TIPS). Callers are asked to reference CPD case number 2022-65060.