CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department has announced the death of K9 Officer Axl, who died last week from a sudden illness.

CPD said Monday that Axl, a 6-year-old veteran of the force, developed a sudden illness last week and passed away on Friday, June 16.

Axl started his career with CPD in 2017, initially working alongside Ofc. Katy Malloy for around 2 years. After Ofc. Malloy was promoted to sergeant, Axl began working with Ofc. Jamie Reynolds and the two remained partners for the rest of the K9’s career.

Courtesy of the Carmel Police Department

“Officer Reynolds, Sgt. Malloy, their families and the Carmel Police Department are deeply saddened at the loss of such a well-loved and devoted member of our police family,” CPD said. “K9 Axl was a hard-working partner who selflessly served the citizens of the City of Carmel and Hamilton County.”

CPD said throughout his career, Axl was responsible for large amounts of narcotics being taken off the streets and that he gathered numerous evidence items and contraband during his career.

“He will be greatly missed,” CPD said. “Please join us as we honor the life and loyal service of CPD K9 Axl.”