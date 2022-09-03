CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel Police are trying to locate a mother and a daughter who were reported missing.

A Facebook post late Friday says 37-year-old Christina Tinson and her daughter, 13-year-old Kindell Phillips.

Tinson was least seen driving her 2011 GMC Terrain with Indiana license plate number GBJ430 east on Main Street near the Monon Trail on Friday, Aug. 26 at approximately 8:05 p.m.

Christina Tinson is described as 5’5″ tall, weighing 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. Phillips is described as 4’6″ tall, weighs 90 lbs. and has black hair and brown eyes.

They are not believed to be in danger.

If you have any information on their location, please contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580.