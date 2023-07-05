CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 36-year-old woman who has been missing since June 28.

According to the Carmel Police Department, Bettina “Tina” Carlita Rippy was last seen in the 7000 block of Hopewell Parkway in Carmel on June 28 at approximately 12:20 p.m. Her disappearance was first reported to the Fishers Police Department.

Rippy is described as being a black female who is 5’10” tall and who weighs 250 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing jean shorts with a short sleeve, multi-colored pink and purple shirt. She was said to be carrying a Walmart bag.

Police said Rippy is known to drive a maroon 2010 Honda Pilot with license plate number 779RSR.

At this time, police do not believe Rippy is in any immediate danger. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.