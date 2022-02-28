CARMEL, Ind. — The Carmel Police Department provided an update Wednesday on a woman who was reported missing in February.

On February 26, 31-year-old Ciera Breland (Locklair) was reported missing, and CPD asked the public for help finding her.

On Wednesday, Carmel police said they have been working with the City of Johns Creek Police Department in Johns Creek, Georgia in relation to this case. CPD also noted that a family member has been identified as a person of interest. CBS4 is not identifying the person of interest because they have not been charged.

Breland is described as a 31-year-old female who is 5′ and 120 pounds with blond hair.

She was last seen wearing a black top and purple shorts between 10 and 11 p.m. on Feb. 25. Breland was last seen in the 14400 block of Baldwin Lane (near the intersection of Ditch Road and 146th Street).

If you have any information, call CPD at 317-571-2580.