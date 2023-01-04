CARMEL, Ind. — While Florida is the top choice for many seeking to live their retirement years in a new destination, some of the smaller U.S. towns where older Americans can settle down are being recognized.

Best Life highlighted some of the country’s lesser known retirement destinations in a new list, and a central Indiana city is among the picks.

Forget Boca Raton, Florida! Settle down instead in Carmel, Indiana!

“Carmel contains a wonderful mix of arts and culture, outdoor recreation, and mouthwatering cuisine,” writes Best Life.

The Hamilton County community is home to about 25 miles of the popular Monon Trail, three golf courses, and has shopping/cultural hotspots like Carmel City Center and the Carmel Arts & Design District.

It’s also home to one of the most popular holiday markets in the Midwest, the Christkindlmarkt.

Something to keep in mind, Carmel is known as the roundabout capital of the U.S., according to Money, a magazine that named Carmel one of the best places to retire in 2022. Navigating your way through back to back roundabouts can take some getting used to if you’re not used to them!