CARMEL, Ind. — Thousands of people are headed to Carmel this weekend to put their minds and bodies to the test.

The Carmel Marathon is taking place Saturday, but the anticipation has already begun.

The Carmel Marathon is returning for its 12th year and is expected to welcome the largest field of runners ever.

For the second year in a row, the race has sold out its full marathon event and is on track to reach capacity in the half marathon.

So far, participants are registered from 43 states and five countries. It’s also the largest percentage of out-of-state runners ever!

Organizers said this is because last year’s marathon was one of only a handful that still happened during the peak of COVID-19.

“We had a completely full, sold-out event in 2021,” said Todd Oliver, president and race director of Carmel Red Racing Group. “We were one of the first marathons in the US to go live. We did have COVID restrictions in place with mask requirements and spaced-out corrals, and we did our expo outside vs. inside. So we did do we implement COVID protocols, but we were live and we were full scale.”

Nearly 3,500 people are expected to make their way to Carmel this weekend to race and cheer on their loved ones. Organizers say they are working with the city to ensure traffic flows smoothly and detours are available.

The fitness expo is returning to Carmel High School. It kicks off at 11 a.m. Friday and offers free fun for the whole family. There will be vendors featuring apparel, running products, food retailers and much more.

