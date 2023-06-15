CARMEL, Ind. — A purrfect rescue by the Carmel Fire Department saved a half dozen charcoal-colored kittens from a dangerous swim in a storm drain on Thursday.

The Carmel Fire Department said usually its baby ducks that firefighters find stuck in storm drains, but instead it was a whole family of kittens firefighters found and rescued.

Despite getting a little wet, these kittens are all doing fine and were safely removed from the storm drain and taken to the Hamilton County Humane Society where they hope to find a new (and much drier) home.