INDIANAPOLIS — The Carmel Christkindlmarkt was voted Best Holiday Market in the USA Today’s 10Best competition for the fourth time.

Candidates from across the U.S. were selected by a panel of experts and 10Best editors and the public was then invited to vote for their favorite market.

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt has claimed the top place in 2019, 2021, 2022 and now 2023.

Carmel Christkindlmarkt pictured

“Every year, we are honored and humbled by the support people have for our Market,” said Maria Murphy, CEO of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. “We work tirelessly to make sure our Market is as authentic and magical as possible for our visitors, and we are thrilled to be a part of so many families’ holiday traditions.”

Voting took place throughout late November and early December, and participants could vote every day, once per day.

USA Today 10Best holiday markets

The full list of winners for 2023 included:

Carmel Christkindlmarkt Bethlehem Christkindlmarkt European Christmas Market Denver Christkindlmarket Old World Christmas Market Downtown Holiday Market Savannah Christmas Market Christkindlmarket Chicago Christmas Village in Philadelphia Kerstmarkt

The Carmel Christkindlmarkt will remain open through Dec. 24 and will close for 2023 beginning on Christmas. A full list of hours and schedules is available on their website.

USA Today 10Best zoo lights

The USA Today 10Best competition also featured zoo lights events. Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo was voted No. 6.

Christmas at the Zoo pictured (2018)

For over 50 years, Christmas at the Zoo has brought family fun to the Indy Zoo with Santa’s Village. Families get to see St. Nick’s sleigh and reindeer, traverse the illuminated Polar Pathway tunnel, pal with penguins or even take a picture in front of the Christmas tree.

The full list of winners for 2023 included:

PNC Festival of Lights at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (Cincinnati, OH) Lights Before Christmas at Toledo Zoo (Toledo, OH) Electric Safari at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo (Colorado Springs, CO) Holiday Nights at Zoo Montana (Billings, MT) U.S. Bank Wild Lights at Saint Louis Zoo (St. Louis, MO) Christmas at the Indianapolis Zoo (Indianapolis, IN) OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS (Oklahoma City, OK) Zoo Lights at San Antonio Zoo (San Antonio, TX) Wild Lights at Detroit Zoo (Royal Oak, MI) WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens (Palm Desert, CA)

USA Today 10Best amazing lights displays

A panel also nominated the 10 best “amazing lights displays” across the country for 2023. This year downtown Indianapolis’ “Circle of Lights” took No. 3.

The lights display is one of the country’s largest volunteer-fueled holiday displays. It dates back to 1962 when the iconic Soldiers and Sailors Monument was turned into the world’s largest Christmas Tree and now, the festival has grown.

Circle of Lights Indianapolis -(photo courtesy of AroundIndy)

According to USA Today, the monument is adorned with nearly 5,000 hand-strung lights, under which an array of local and international singers, performance artists and pop-up shows showcase their talents and wares.

A look at the 2023 winners for amazing lights displays:

Bentleyville ‘Tour of Lights’ (Duluth, MN) Chickasha Festival of Light (Chickasha, OK) Circle of Lights (Indianapolis, IN) Holiday in Paradise (West Palm Beach, FL) Festival of Lights at The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa (Riverside, CA) Johannessen Lights (Winter Park, FL) Christmas Town USA (McAdenville, NC) Light Up the Holidays (Altamonte Springs, FL) Holiday Spectacular presented by Mosaic (Tampa, FL) The Miracle on South 13th Street (Philadelphia, PA)