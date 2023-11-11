INDIANAPOLIS — A vehicle has crashed into a nursing and rehabilitation center on the north side of Indianapolis.

Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department reported that a vehicle drove into a common area at Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Saturday afternoon. IFD indicated that the common area was unoccupied at the time of the accident.

First responders were initially called to the area at approximately 3 p.m. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital for a checkout, according to IFD.

In an update released Saturday evening, IFD reported that the person who struck the building was one of the nursing center’s female employees.

Witnesses told firefighters on scene that the woman that struck the building was coming into work for the day. She was reportedly pulling forward to park when she accidentally hit her car’s gas pedal instead of its brake.

After she struck the building, the she tried to back up and make a second attempt at parking. IFD said she then accidentally hit the gas pedal a second time, striking the building again.

At this time, IFD officials do not know if the driver was experiencing a medical issue at the time of the accident.

All of the facility’s occupants were moved to one side of the building after the crash because the power had to be shut off to certain parts of the nursing center.

AES could not restore power to the building without first having nursing home management enlist the services of an electrician to assess the damage, according to IFD.

The IFD Collapse Rescue Team was called to the scene to examine the building. Investigators discovered the building needed a limited amount of shoring. IFD used a Two Post Vertical Shore to help stabilize the building.

FOX59/CBS4 reached out to Harcourt Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation. Facility administrators declined to comment on the incident.