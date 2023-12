INDIANAPOLIS — A car crashed into a home on the southwest side of Indianapolis early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 3:30 a.m. on Kentucky Avenue near Ameriplex Parkway.

Video from the scene showed the vehicle crashed into the home’s entrance. The car was placed on a flatbed truck and removed from the scene.

Details about the driver and what led to the incident are limited. Police at the scene said no one was hurt and characterized this as a property damage crash.