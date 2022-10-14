INDIANAPOLIS — A car caught fire on Indy’s east side Friday night after being hit by a pickup truck and pushed into a gas pump.

Police were called around 9:30 p.m. to the intersection of E. Washington and Sadler Avenue, near Washington and I-465, for a “personal injury accident”. Upon arrival, they found a fire near a car that crashed into a Thorntons gas pump.

Car involved Pickup truck involved

An IMPD officer near the scene who saw the incident said a pickup truck headed westbound hit the car, sending it colliding into a gas pump and starting a fire. The officer, IMPD said, acted quickly and helped the person from the car.

The driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said, and everyone involved stayed on scene.

As a result of the crash, all Thorntons gas valves have been shut off to help put out the fire. IMPD said the scene will take awhile to clean up and investigate.

The incident occurred just down the street from the site of a shooting on E. Washington Street that left one person critically injured. This was one of two shooting incidents in under an hour in the city.