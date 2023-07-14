INDIANAPOLIS — A state-wide air quality alert is being issued for Sunday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires is expected to return to Indiana and cause poor air quality throughout the state.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is issuing an Air Quality Action Day for Sunday, July 16, due to forecasting high levels of fine particles in the air due to the return of smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

Fine particles include microscopic dust and soot that can settle deep into the lungs and cause breathing issues, especially for those who are vulnerable or at risk, IDEM said.

On Sunday, IDEM encourages Hoosiers to reduce creating further emissions by cutting back on the use of gas-powered engines and burning. If grilling, use propane instead of charcoal if you can, IDEM advised.

Areas of Indiana expected to see increased levels of fine particles due to the wildfire smoke range the swatch of the entire state, from Michigan City in the north to Evansville in the south. Indianapolis and all of central Indiana are included in the regions which will be effected on Sunday by wildfire smoke.