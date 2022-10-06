MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 32-year-old man from Camby died after losing control of his Pontiac and striking a truck while attempting to flee from police.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, the chase began Wednesday night around 11 p.m. when a deputy attempted to pull over a 2008 Pontiac G6 on Hadley Road near Turner Road for a traffic violation.

The sheriff’s department said the Pontiac — driven by Daniel Staten of Camby — fled from the deputy traveling southbound on Turner Road. Staten reportedly stopped at one point to let two females out of his vehicle before fleeing again southbound on Kitchen Road.

Staten reportedly lost control of his Pontiac while driving on Mann Road, just north of Smokey Row Road, and ended up striking a southbound traveling truck.

The driver of the truck was transported to a hospital on a complaint of pain, authorities said, while Staten was pronounced dead after being taken to Methodist Hospital.

One of the female passengers who exited Staten’s vehicle was located by deputies but denied knowing Staten. The other female passenger wasn’t located.