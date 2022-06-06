MONTPELIER, Ind. — More than 6,000 people have signed a Change.org petition for a judge to revoke the bond of a woman arrested in a crash that killed a Montpelier man and his 5-year-old great-grandson.

Montpelier police say on Thursday, June 2, 46-year-old Brandi Bare crashed into a home on E. Blaine Street and fatally hit Jerry “Jake” Michael, 74, and Jenson Reynolds, 5 as they were gathered on the front porch.

Bare is accused of leaving Main Street then going through the backyard of the Blaine Street home, into the back of the house, making her way through the residence before exiting through the front and stopping when she crashed into a vehicle parked in the driveway.

Brandi Bare booking photo

Michael and Reynolds were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the petition, a 2 year-old-girl and another man were also hurt and taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe drugs and alcohol are a factor in the crash.

Court records show Bare was charged two counts each of causing death when driving while intoxicated, reckless homicide and causing serious bodily injury when driving while intoxicated.

The Change.org petition, created by Sierra Cavanaugh, is asking a judge to revoke a $5,000 bond issued for Bare.

“Members of the Blackford County community, I ask you take a stand and show our justice system that anyone who drives impaired, hospitalizing a 2 year old and her father and taking the lives of a 5 year old boy and his great grandfather, does not deserve to be able to pay to get out of jail or deserve the chance of walking freely out of Blackford County,” reads the petition.

Court records show Bare has several drunk driving-related charges on her criminal record – including charges for operating a vehicle with an ACE or .15 or more in 2012 in Wells County and an OWI charge in 2014 in Howard County.

Most recently, she had a charge of driving while suspended charge dismissed in 2018 and was found not guilty of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in a 2018 bench trial in Blackford County.

“Brandi is also a habitual repeat offender, we must stand as a community to ensure that a tragedy like this never happens again,” reads the petition.

The Change.org petition has a goal of 7,500 signatures.