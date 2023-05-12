INDIANAPOLIS – Someone is $1 million richer.

A Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. The jackpot was worth $1,186,961.

Someone bought the ticket at GetGo #7504 located at 1206 W. Mill St. in Middletown, according to the Hoosier Lottery.

The winning numbers for the May 10 drawing were 1, 7, 20, 25 and 26.

The winner should make sure their ticket is in a safe place and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 to learn how to claim their money.

CA$H 5 drawings are held daily around 11 p.m.