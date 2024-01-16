INDIANAPOLIS — Bush is loading up for their 30th anniversary and bringing the celebration to White River State Park this summer with special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox.

Selling more than 24 million records since their debut album, Sixteen Stone, hit music store shelves in 1994, the Grammy-nominated English rock band’s 2024 tour sets off across North America in support of their first-ever greatest hits collection, Loaded: The Greatest Hits, which features 21 tracks spanning nearly 30 years.

The tour includes a stop in downtown Indianapolis where the band will play hit songs like “Glycerine,” “Comedown,” “Flowers on a Grave,” “Machinehead,” and more at the Everwise Amphitheater on Sunday, Aug. 4.

Bush’s 2023 tour won the band renewed acclaimed with Billboard praising singer Gavin Rossdale’s performance stating, “[Rossdale] seems driven to connect with his audience and remind them that Bush is not just a heritage act, but very much alive and well and making new music.”

Bush will be joined by ’90s rock acts Candlebox and Jerry Cantrell, founder and lead guitarist of Alice in Chains.

To grab yourself a ticket, head to Bush’s website. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m.