INDIANAPOLIS — Southern Broad Ripple will once again be home to the Bulldog Bar and Lounge, and this time, it will feature Indianapolis’ first self-pour tap wall where patrons can choose between 48 beers, wines, and mixed drinks.

Owners say the Bulldog Bar at 54th and College will offer patrons three different experiences: a sports bar, a dining area that’s family-friendly, and a cocktail lounge that is still in the works.

Diners will be able to bypass the bartender by using self-pour taps with an RFID-enabled wristband. The wristband activates the taps and tracks ounces poured.

“Self-pour technology has not only added an extra element to differentiate our concept, but it’s also helped us get ahead of the labor shortage problem,” partner Caroline Smith said.

The original Bulldog Bar was a popular spot for Butler University students from 1974 to 1994 when it was rebranded as Moe & Johnny’s until it was sold in 2020, says the Butler Collegian.

Smith and partners John Bales and Brian Knoderer say they wanted to bring back the nostalgic feel of the original Bulldog but with a modern twist.

The 48 taps in the self-pour tap wall will be comprised of a selection of 40 domestic and craft beers, six taps for red and white wines, and two for draft cocktails — a house margarita and whiskey lemonade.

The Bulldog’s food menu will be filled with “gourmet bar snacks, specialty smash burgers, sandwiches, and Neapolitan-style pizzas,” according to a release. Brunch will be offered on Sundays.

The Bulldog Bar and Lounge is located at 5380 N. College Avenue. A grand opening celebration will be held all weekend long, from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

You can find out more about the Bulldog at its website.