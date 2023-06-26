BROWNSBURG, Ind. — One of two licensed teachers police say were involved in forcing a 7-year-old special-needs student in Brownsburg to eat his vomit has voluntarily revoked her Indiana teaching license.

Sara Seymour, a 27-year-old former Life Skills teacher at Brown Elementary in Hendricks County, was previously terminated at a Brownsburg Community School Corporation meeting in May.

Seymour and four other educators working at the Brownsburg elementary school were criminally charged in April after investigators say they told a 7-year-old student to eat his own vomit and failed to report the incident.

All five educators listed by Hendricks County prosecutors in the criminal case stemming from the incident have since resigned or been terminated by the school corporation.

However, only two of the people charged criminally were licensed teachers in Indiana: Seymour and Julie Taylor.

While Seymour is the one who police say told the 7-year-old Life Skills student that he would have to eat whatever he threw up, Taylor is the one investigators said gave the child a tray to throw up on and eat off of.

Now, the Indiana Department of Education has confirmed that Seymour has voluntarily revoked her state teaching license but that Taylor has not.

On Monday, IDOE confirmed that Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner has accepted the surrender of Seymour’s license. That acceptance, which was filed on June 6, can be read here.

While Seymour no longer has a teaching license in the state, IDOE confirmed Monday that Taylor still does. However, officials are in the process of getting hers revoked.

“IDOE has filed a complaint with the Office of Administrative Law Proceedings (OALP) seeking revocation of Julie Taylor’s license since she did not respond to a request to voluntarily surrender it,” an IDOE spokesperson said.