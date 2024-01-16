BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Officials with the Brownsburg Community School Corporation announced that the district’s superintendent, Jim Snapp, is retiring.

According to a news release from the district, Snapp’s retirement was effective starting Monday. Officials said that Kat Jessup, the assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Shane Hacker, the assistant superintendent for operations, have been named the acting superintendents.

This comes after a number of educators from the Brownsburg Community School Corporation resigned or were terminated by the district last year. According to previous reports, five educators were criminally charged in April 2023 after police said they told a 7-year-old student to eat his own vomit during a lunch period in February 2023.

“The decision to retire at this time in my life has been an extremely difficult one – but I am confident this is the right time for me to step down,” Snapp said in a news release from the district. “I thank the Board of Trustees for their support over the last 14 years. It has been the joy of my professional life to lead the school corporation that did so much for me as a student many years ago. I have had the distinct privilege of serving alongside the most incredible, dedicated people I have known – doing remarkable things for our students – which is more than I ever could have imagined when I started in this profession nearly 40 years ago. While I will miss the daily interactions with our incredible students and staff, I wish them the utmost continued success.”

The release said over the past several months, the district’s board of trustees was working to “address issues relating to administrative concerns” in Snapp’s role as superintendent. After Snapp and the board met to “address these concerns,” Snapp made the decision to retire.

“As a Board, we remain fully committed to putting our students at the center of all decision making and continue the academic excellence that is the hallmark of Brownsburg Schools,” the release said.

The release said that Snapp’s retirement compensation will be 185 sick days, 26 vacation days and single-person health insurance through the age of 65.