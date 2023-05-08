BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Five staffers at a Brownsburg elementary school, who investigators say told a 7-year-old student to eat his own vomit or failed to report the incident, have now been terminated or have resigned from their position with the school.

At a Brownsburg Community School Corporation meeting on Monday night, the school board approved the termination or resignation of five staffers involved in a lunchroom incident where a special-needs student was mistreated and subjected to eating his own puke.

The five staffers were identified as:

Life Skills teacher Sara Seymour, 27 Terminated

Life Skills instructional aide Debra Kanipe, 63 Terminated

Life Skills teacher Julie Taylor, 48 Resigned

Life Skills instructional aide Kristen Mitchell, 38 Terminated

Registered behavioral technician Megan King, 24 Not a BCSC employee, contract terminated



“What happened at Brown Elementary is the worst treatment of a student by individuals given a responsibility to provide care,” BCSC Superintendent Jim Snapp said during the meeting Monday.

In addition to losing their positions at the school, all five staffers also face criminal charges for their roles in the incident. For more information on those charges, click here.

According to court documents, the lunchroom incident occurred on Feb. 16, although the school said officials weren’t aware until the late evening of April 12.

According to the Brownsburg Police Department, Seymour advised a 7-year-old Life Skills student that, if he vomited, he would have to eat whatever he threw up.

The child, on a tray provided by Taylor, indeed vomited, at which point Kanipe provided the child with a spoon.

Seymour and Kanipe stood on either side while the boy ate a portion of the vomit, police said. The child then used paper towels to clean up what remained. Mitchell and King witnessed what happened.

According to the probable cause affidavit, video showed the incident and the involvement of the five staff members. None of them reported what happened.