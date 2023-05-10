BROWNSBURG, Ind. — School officials of Brownsburg Community School Corporation held a meeting Wednesday night with parents who have children in Life Skills, a program for students in special education, following the arrest of staffers who abused a special needs student.

FOX59/CBS4 was not allowed inside the meeting.

“I have been very nervous and anxious to send my son to school,” said parent Erin Brunner.

Brunner has a child in the life skills program for special education students. She echoes the same message we have been hearing from parents for weeks now.

“My son is nonverbal so it’s like your biggest fear,” said Nicole Black.

All the concern is because officials say lunchroom staff forced a 7-year-old student with cognitive disabilities to eat his own vomit. No staffer reported this for nearly 2 months.

Five staff members are now charged, but court records show six were involved. All of them have been fired or resigned.

“It was really stressful. We contemplated moving,” said parent Blair Evans. “We felt significantly better after the board meeting. I feel better after tonight.”

Some parents said Wednesday’s meeting was about what future steps district officials will take.

“More monitoring of the cameras, possibly more cameras in places, reporting structures training,” said Black.

“They said we are going to have a parent advisory group that is specific to Life Skills parents,” said Evans. “Actually, some of the parents said they had really great ideas about putting a badge reader in the seclusion room so you can know if someone went in there.”

Parents also said a tour of the classrooms was part of the meeting.

Families who did not want to go on camera said they had no idea an isolation room existed.

“We were allowed to go in it, look at it, and they said it is something if you don’t want used to address that at your IEP meeting to express preferences about its use,” said Evans.

A tort filing said the student will need extensive therapy and psychological care to recover from the abuse.

Other parents said they want to make sure this doesn’t happen to their children.

“I would like to see cameras,” Brunner said. “I know a lot of the other parents have expressed concerns that they would like to have cameras in the room.”

“I appreciate the fact that they are trying to step up and address this,” Black said.